NDS acts tough, challans 10,325 persons for not wearing masks

The Nuisance Detection Squad recovers Rs 35,21,500 fine from offenders

Nagpur: Acting tough against unruly persons not wearing mask in public places, the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has challaned 10,325 offenders and recovered fine of Rs. 35,21,500 from them so far. On Tuesday itself, 220 persons were caught by members of NDS. The NDS action is aimed at curbing the spread of coronvirus in city.

After witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases, the amount of fine for not wearing masks was hiked to Rs 500 in order to deter the violation. But the people took no serious note and continue to roam without wearing masks at public places. This violation warranted tough action on the part of NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad. So far NDS has challaned 10,325 persons and realised fine of Rs. 35,21,500 but still it failed to ensure cent per cent compliance with a simple task of keeping face mask while moving around in public places.

The NDS found people roaming around on two wheeler without masks in market places. The NDS even did not spare the NMC Headquarters from its action. Many employees were challaned and fine recovered from them. This resulted in discipline among the staffers as only one offender was caught on Tuesday without mask. So far 84 persons were challaned since the crackdown started on violators.

Despite being told repeated times that mask is first line of defence against contracting COVID-19 or even accidentally passing it on to others, citizens continue to disregard the precaution. Highest number of violators during today’s drive was reported from Laxminagar Zone where 48 persons were challaned followed by Mangalwari and Ashinagar Zones. Nehru Nagar Zone that has maximum wholesale market saw fewest number of violators today, just eight.





