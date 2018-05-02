Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    NDA leads in Puducherry

    The AINRC-led NDA was leading in 10 seats while the Congress headed alliance was ahead in three segments after first round of counting of votes polled in April 6 elections.

    AINRC chief N Rangasamy was leading in his constituency.

    The NDA-led front comprises the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP. There are 30 Assembly constituencies spread over Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

    The chief contestants in the poll are the AINRC leader N Rangasamy heading the NDA in which the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP are the constituents. On the other side, the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) comprises the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI.


