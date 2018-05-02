Incumbents cross halfway mark in Assam

The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 81 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 38 places, as per trends available now.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading by 18,923 and 85,935 votes from Majuli and Jalukbari seats respectively. Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP is trailing Congress nominee Rana Goswami in Jorhat. Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.



