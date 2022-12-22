NCP’s Jayant Patil suspended from Maha assembly for remark against speaker

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday for the rest of the winter session for his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Patil made the remark against Narvekar that triggered uproar in the House.

Advertisement

Parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against Jayant Patil, who is the NCP’s state unit chief.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Advertisement

Jayant Patil has been a member of the House for over three decades.

The session of the state legislature, which began on Monday, will continue till December 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement