10-year-old Kerala cycle polo player dies in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 10-year-old Nida Fathima of Alappuzha, in Kerala, who was in the Second Capital of the State for National Cycle Polo Championship, has died here while under gogin for treatment for nausea, police said.

Nida, an under-14 polo player of Kerala, had reached Nagpur just a couple of days back. After complaining of nausea, she was rushed to Shrikrishna Hospital. During the treatment, she was administered an injection. Following which her health deteriorated. Nida was subsequently put on a ventilator. However, the hospital authorities could not save her life, her family members said.

Advertisement

It was alleged that the Kerala team who came to Nagpur for the competition faced severe discrimination. The National Federation did not provide accommodation and food for the team. The team spent two days in temporary facilities, sources said.

The Kerla team including Nida had come to the competition through a court order from the state. The federation had said that the court order was only to compete and no other facilities would be provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement