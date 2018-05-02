Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar resigns, set to join Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who has been at loggerheads with senior party leaders, has resigned from MLA post and will join Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

He will be inducted into Shiv Sena in presence of its chief Uddhav Thackrey at Shivsena Bhavan in Mumbai.

There were whispers in political circles that Kshirsagar may soon join the Shiv Sena after he expressed discontent with the NCP leadership for ignoring him and giving importance to his local rival Dhananjay Munday in Beed.

Later, he decided to extend his support to BJP-Shiv Sena’s Beed candidate Dr Pritam Munde and urged people to cast vote in her favour.

In April, a miffed Kshirsagar held a secret meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. However, he denied any talks regarding him joining the party and claimed that it was a “courtesy visit” to wish Thackeray a happy new year.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, President of Beed Zila Parishad Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting.

