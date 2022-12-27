NCP Minority Cell pays tribute to Panjabrao Deshmukh

Nagpur: NCP Minority Cell Nagpur Unit activists and office-bearers on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union Agriculture Minister late Panjabrao Deshmukh.

Affectionately known as Bhausaheb Deshmukh, he was a social activist, politician and a farmer leader who played an important role in introducing farmer friendly policies during his stint as Union Minister and at various levels throughout his political career and uplifting farmer brethren.

NCP Minority Cell President Sheikh Wasim Lala, Nandkishor Mate and other activists and office-bearers paid tributes to him and remembered his contributions.

