Harsh Chafle selected in Indian Army

Nagpur: Harsh Liladhar Chafle, a class 10 student of Saraswati Kisan Vidyalaya, Butibori, has been selected for serving in the Indian Army. Harsh is leaving for military training in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 29.

Principal Diwakar Nagrale, Vice Principal Rajendra Ambatkar, NCC Officer and Sports Teacher Manoj Kane felicitated Harsh.

Teachers Bhushan Belekar, Kalpana Savalkar, Anjali Chore, Harsha Mokadam, Nilesh Mangrulkar, Shivanand Kapdi, Manish Chandel, Vaibhav Kapse, Manoj Ghungrud, Vinayak Nibrad, Vinayak Parkhi, Jaya Chaudhary, Durga Gadhe, Mukesh Sahare, Bhimraj Bhise and other non-teaching staff were present on the occasion.

