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Nagpur: Allegations of corruption, attempts to influence official investigations, and internal lobbying within Maharashtra’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) have prompted Nationalist Congress Party (Maharashtra Pradesh) Organisation Secretary and social activist Nutan Rewatkar to seek a high-level, independent inquiry into the functioning of the department.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to Chief Minister and the State Transport Minister, Rewatkar alleged that recent developments within the RTO have raised serious concerns over transparency, accountability and the credibility of the department. She urged the State Government to order an impartial investigation to restore public confidence in the transport administration.

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According to the memorandum, expectations of administrative reforms had grown following the circulation of an alleged viral audio clip related to the RTO department. However, instead of corrective measures, certain officials and associated individuals were allegedly creating factionalism and fresh controversies, further damaging the department’s image and eroding public trust.

Rewatkar stated that citizens expect government departments to function in a transparent, impartial and corruption-free manner. She argued that any perception that officials facing corruption allegations, or those against whom the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated action, are receiving direct or indirect protection could severely undermine public confidence in the administration.

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The memorandum also referred to the recent anti-corruption operations carried out by the ACB in Nagpur and Chandrapur, stating that these actions had reinforced the government’s commitment to combating corruption. Rewatkar contended that any attempt to question, undermine or influence such investigations would be against public interest and the rule of law.

She further expressed concern over a report telecast by a news channel, claiming that serious doubts had emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding its broadcast. If the media had been used as a tool to settle departmental rivalries or serve personal interests at the cost of tarnishing the RTO’s reputation, those responsible should be identified through an impartial investigation and appropriate action should follow, the memorandum stated.

Rewatkar also demanded an independent inquiry into the role of a serving RTO officer as well as another officer who was recently posted following a promotion. She urged the government to initiate strict disciplinary proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and other applicable laws if any irregularities, misconduct or violations of service rules are established during the investigation.

She claimed to possess certain preliminary evidence and information related to the allegations. However, instead of releasing the material on social media or in the public domain, she said it would be submitted directly to the competent investigating agencies to ensure a fair and unbiased probe.

Key demands in the memorandum

• A high-level and independent inquiry into the entire episode.

• Identification and action against individuals who allegedly attempted to influence or interfere with official investigations.

• A probe into the circumstances surrounding a news report telecast from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the role of those allegedly involved.

• An impartial inquiry into the conduct of officials associated with Beed and Ichalkaranji.

• Strict disciplinary action against those found guilty under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and other applicable legal provisions.

• Immediate administrative reforms to strengthen transparency, accountability and corruption-free governance within the RTO department.

Copies of the memorandum have also been forwarded to the Director General of Police, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra, seeking necessary action and further investigation into the allegations.

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