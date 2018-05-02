Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

NCP Chief Pawar Calls Former Party Leaders ‘Cowards’ For Switching to BJP Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has launched a scathing attack on the former NCP leaders who had quit the party to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“There are some people who have lost their self-respect and switched to the BJP. I think people will show them their place in the assembly elections,” Pawar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Calling his former colleagues ‘cowards’, Pawar said that the people of Maharashtra will take of them in the upcoming assembly polls. This statement has come a day after former party leader and MP Udayanraje Bhosale switched to the BJP.

Some of the prominent leaders who have resorted to horsetrading include Jaidutta Kshirsagar, Ganesh Naik and Sachin Ahir, and former state unit president Bhaskar Jadhav, stated a report.

Meanwhile, Pawar also slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not visiting the flood-affected areas in the state.

Happening Nagpur
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Nagpur Crime News
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Maharashtra News
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
Hindi News
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Trending News
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांची ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाईम्स’ने घेतली दखल
महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांची ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाईम्स’ने घेतली दखल
Mayor Nanda Jichkar accelerates clean energy initiatives on a Global level with Mission Innovation
Mayor Nanda Jichkar accelerates clean energy initiatives on a Global level with Mission Innovation
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145