NCP bags 2, BJP, PWP one each in Katol ZP Circles

Nagpur: In the Katol Zilla Parishad Circle, NCP has won 2, BJP 1 and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has one circle. In Katol Panchayat Samiti, NCP has won two seats, BJP 2, Congress and PWP one seat each in the ZP and PS polls.

Congress has a clean sweep in Patansaongi, Kelwad, Badegaon, Wakodi in Saoner Panchayat Samiti election in Nagpur district.

In the Koradi Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Circle, Congress candidate Disha Chankapure won from Kawtha by 345 votes. BJP’s Savita Jichkar won from Koradi PS Circle. Congress’ Shankar Dadmal won from Kargaon.

In the Isasani Circle, BJP panel emerged victorious. Congress candidates Pinki Kourti, Malti Vasu and Shravandada Bhingare won from Telkamthi Circle ZP and PS Circles.

In Paradsinga ZP Circle, BJP’s Sandeep Sarode, NCP’s Chandrashekhar Kolhe, PWP’s rebel candidate Vilas Khandait have emerged victorious.