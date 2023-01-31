NCLT appoints Corporate Affairs official as NVCC Administrator

Nagpur: In a major setback to Ashwin Mehadia fraction, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed a Senior Officer of Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Administrator of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) on Tuesday.

After hearing both the parties and considering the blatant violations & seriousness of illegalities & irregularities being conducted by Ashwin Mehadia as President, the NCLT was pleased to appoint a senior officer of Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Administrator of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Dipen Agrawal, past president of NVCC.

Notably, the NVCC, the apex body of 13 lakh traders of Vidarbha has courted controversy after past members accused the incumbent members of malpractice.

The misconduct by the NVCC President has dented the glorious image of the chamber. However, we as a responsible member of NVCC toil hard to restore its image among people, Agrawal assured.

