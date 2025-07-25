NCC Creates History with Inaugural Batch of Master Drone Instructor Candidates

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a landmark development, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has successfully completed training its first-ever batch of Master Drone Instructor Candidates at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Kamptee, Nagpur. This pioneering initiative reflects NCC’s forward-looking vision to integrate cutting-edge drone technology into its training ecosystem.

The course equips selected NCC cadets with advanced knowledge and hands-on experience in drone manufacturing, operation, maintenance, and repair. Designed to create certified drone instructors, the program empowers cadets to operate Remote Pilot Training Organizations (RPTOs) and earn Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs)—certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This initiative marks a significant stride toward aligning NCC training with India’s growing drone ecosystem and technological ambitions, especially in the wake of successful missions like Operation Sindoor. It highlights the government’s commitment to preparing India’s youth for next-generation opportunities in defense, surveillance, disaster response, and innovation.



The inaugural batch included candidates from across the country, representing directorates such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and Goa. Among them were two cadets from Nagpur, adding pride to the city that hosted this historic training.

Speaking on the achievement, officials emphasized that the initiative not only enhances employability and skills among youth but also contributes to national preparedness and technological self-reliance.

This milestone heralds a new chapter in the NCC’s evolution—one where tradition meets technology, and cadets are groomed for the future of defense and civil aviation.