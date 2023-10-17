“NayePuraneTarane was Soothing Entertainment for Music Lovers – Dr. S SUttarwar.

Parijat and Unuque Star Musical Gp Nagpur has arranged “NayePuraneTarane …… A tribute to legendary singers by live musical concert at Scientific Hall Nagpur. MrsShailaKachole and AlpaTalaviya has given a musical feast to all viewers.

It is unique program planned by them for journey of sweet Songs. Program takes place on 11th Oct 2023 at 6 pm with TitleNayePuranetarane ……. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned as a Voice of Mukeshin Nagpur region and Director of Sa re Ga Ma Cultural Gpwas chief guest for event. Other renowned people present was sanjayBorkar, TusharRangari, SanjuJagtap, JasbeersingObroy, RupaliRai , KiranBhosle, Maya Dhoke, ParineetaMaturkar,TrushaliMaturkar, PramodAndhare and many more organisers were present for show. Program takes place live at scientific hall.

SoulfulTu is tara se jindgi me…, Sanso kiJarurat…, Tereishq me nachemge…, KitnaPyarawada…., Aankho me kajal Hai…, Koi Shari Babu…, aakhirtumheaaanahai…,Panna Ki Tamanna Hai ki…, Sat samandar par…., Jab chayemeraJadu…, Pardesiya…, Kahi deep JalekahiDil…, Bajigar o Bajigar…Naino Me sapna…, Mai Terepyar me pagal…, Navika Re…, Ude jab jabjulpheteri…, Kah du tumheyachuprahu…were presented by Singers.

Mohobbat bade kamkicheejhai .. …., a master piece song Sung byShaquelKureshi and AlpaTalaviya received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.Tu is Tarasemerijondgi me shamilhai … presente by ShailaKachole was icing on cake. ManasweeKachole was attraction for the event.

Anuradhapatil, PradhynaBelwa, Shaqeel Qureshi, DrKishorJadhav , Satish Gajbhiye, SudhirMeshram, Vinod Bansod,TusharRangari were guest singers for the event. Other songers who has performed are Vijaya Gore, PreitySaxsena, NamitaZha, MeghaKuchekar, KavitaWankhede, PallavuDautkhani, Roslin Mishra, KalpanaBobde, ZaffarHussain,SushilGadekar, KundanGhabhne, ShaileshMeshram, Sanjay Jadhav, YashwantGaikwad, Vinod Dube, Rajesh Karwadkar, are singers who has performed during show. Shaila and Alpaare versatile singers who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Anchor was alpaTalaviya.

Viewers gave thanksto Alpa and Shaila for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

