Naxal grip weakens: Red Corridor dwindles to just 16 talukas in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The once-sprawling Naxal influence across Maharashtra has now shrunk to just 16 talukas, marking a significant victory for security forces in the State’s long-standing battle against left-wing extremism.

A fresh Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday reveals that Naxal presence is now limited to 12 talukas in Gadchiroli district and four in Gondia — a sharp contrast to the widespread Red Corridor that once covered parts of Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and other districts.

Sources say years of sustained anti-Naxal operations have severely crippled the Naxal network. The Red bastion of Abujmarh — straddling the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border — is now described as a crumbling stronghold with only scattered resistance remaining.

According to estimates, barely 30 armed cadres of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and 15 logistics supporters are believed to be operating in the region. The movement’s leadership is reportedly in disarray, facing arrests, surrenders, and dwindling ground support.

The GR also directed the State’s Director General of Police (DGP) to review the ‘Naxal-affected’ status of Gadchiroli and Gondia and submit a detailed report, signalling that more areas could soon shed the Red tag.

Official figures reflect the steady erosion of Naxal strength:

• Gadchiroli: 35 Naxals neutralised, 65 surrendered, and 70 arrested over the past two years.

• Gondia: Minimal activity with three surrenders and one arrest during the same period.

The roots of Maharashtra’s anti-Naxal policy go back to 2004 and 2005, when several districts were declared Naxal-affected. Periodic reviews in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2021 have gradually scaled back the list as security forces gained ground.

With the latest GR, the State aligns its Naxal-affected area list with Central Government designations, highlighting both progress and the need for continued vigilance — particularly in Gadchiroli, where sporadic gunfights and ambushes still remind of the unfinished battle.