Accident at NMC’s ‘B Park’ Project – Safety Norms Violated, Three Injured

Nagpur – A major accident was narrowly averted on Saturday at the under-construction ‘B Park’ project of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, located at Budhwar Bazaar on Kelibagh Road. A portion of the boundary wall, along with the beams and support columns, collapsed during ongoing excavation work, injuring three workers on site.

Preliminary information suggests that the mishap occurred due to non-compliance with standard construction safety protocols. The incident took place while soil was being excavated using a poclain machine. During the process, a section of the external wall gave way, causing the soil to collapse onto the machinery.

The injured have been identified as Ajit Parmanik, Chintu Kumar (poclain operator), and Manish Nageshwar (helper). All three were immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital for medical attention.

Senior Engineer Sunil Kathe confirmed the incident and stated that, fortunately, there was no loss of life. Upon receiving the alert, the Fire Department promptly dispatched two fire tenders from Ganjipeeth and Cotton Market fire stations to the scene.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of safety standards at municipal construction sites. An investigation into the matter is expected.