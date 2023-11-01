Navdurga Fashion Show held in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Mrs. Navadurga Orange City 2023 Fashion Talent & Beauty Pageant was organized in Nagpur for women on October 28, 29, 2023. In this competition, costumes, goddess costumes, self-introduction question box and debate or subject competition were organized mainly based on Indian culture. The competition was divided into three groups of women: 21 to 36 (Navanari), 36 to 45 (Bai Paan Bhari) and above 45 (Old Kanya).

in the organizer team, Priya Amit Gumgaonkar, Rupesh Chikane, Shubham Navghare, Dr. Nayan Phulewale, Ashwini Tambagire made this competition successful with hard work.

Advertisement

The judges of this competition were Dr. Rasika Godhane, Kirti Deshmukh, Ayushi Lade. Ashwini, Priya gave training on ramp walk, Rupesh Chikane gave training on fitness, Shubham Navghare gave training on social media and Dr. Nayan Phoolwale gave training on women’s health.

Megha Kapoor, Kavita Kapoor, Ranjana Salve of Sona Kapoor team were given special honour as Goddess. The chief guest of the program Jhoya Siraj Shaikh, Siraj Shaikh of Jhoya Kara Private Limited and Chairman of BTP Group Travel Company were present. Megha Kapoor, Srinivas, Neha Singh were special guests in the competition. Rohan and Kishore were the photography team.

The winners:

Navnari: Payal Barapatre 1st, Shubhra Gajabiye 2nd and Neha Yadav 3rd.

Baipan Bhari: Reeth U Rupani 1st, Archana Tadse 2nd and Swati Bhagwat 3rd.

Old Kanya: Bharti Mandhalkar 1st, Vandana Narangen 2nd and Jotsna Bhandarkar 3rd

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement