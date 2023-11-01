DNC bags gold medal in RTMNU’s Inter-Collegiate Girls’ Wrestling Competition

Nagpur: Anshita Sudhir Manohre, a student of Dhanwate National College bagged a gold medal in the freestyle category in the Inter-Collegiate Girls’ Wrestling Competition organized by Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

Dr. O S Deshmukh, Principal Dhanwate National College, congratulated Anshita and wished her good luck for the next tournament. Dr. Vandana Ingle, Dr. Subhash Dadhe, Dr. Lalita Punia were present on this occasion.

