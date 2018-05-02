Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat

    Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed on the conservation of nature, saying it should be nurtured and not just consumed as is being done in the present world.

    Addressing a programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual Seva Foundation through virtual mode to celebrate ‘Prakruti Din’, Bhagwat emphasised on the way of living followed by our ancestors who nurtured nature as an important part of their life.

    He said people believe nature is for their consumption and that they do not have any responsibility towards it.

    “We are living like this for last 200 to 250 years and its ill-effects and consequences are coming to the fore now. If it continues like this, then neither we nor this world will survive,” he said.

    In order to address this problem, the concept of the Environment Day came into existence, Bhagwat said.

    “Our ancestors understood the truth of existence in its entirety and that we are one part of the nature and it is the responsibility of humans to nurture the nature,” he said.

    “Our way of life was respecting all, but we were misguided by the world’s way of living. Hence, today we have to remember all this by observing the Environment Day,” he said.

    Referring to the ‘Nag Panchmi’, ‘Govardhan Puja’ and ‘Tulsi Vivah’, Bhagwat said “all these ‘sanskars’ should be celebrated and rejuvenated, and the new generation will also learn that we are part of the nature and we need to nurture the nature and not just consume it”.

    “If the future generation will think this way, then only we will be able to correct the harm done over the last 300 to 350 years, in next 100 to 200 years where in the world and humankind will be safe and life will be beautiful,” he added

    नुकसानीचे पंचनामे तातडीने करा- पालकमंत्री
    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat
    चारही झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा लवकरात लवकर सुरळीत करा !
    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee
    Video: Flooding in Nagpur district after rains, over 18,000 shifted in Vid
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%
    अनलॉक-4: सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस, जानिए अब क्या-क्या खुलेगा
