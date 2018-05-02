Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020

    Nationwide lockdown for 21 days: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of coronavirus. He informed that total lockdown in the entire country for 21 days from midnight.

    The lockdown is for 3 weeks, PM Narendra Modi says in a nationally televised address.

    This will be stronger than Janta Curfew. We are left with no choice PM said.

    He added that we have to pay the economic cost to save each and every life.

    My prayer to you with folded hands, wherever you are, stay there he urged.

