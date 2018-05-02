National webinar on “How to manage stress through science and spirituality” organized

Joint venture of National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya Representatives from almost every state of the country participated

Any kind of disaster, its most adverse effect is on the children, For the purpose of discussing and dealing with all the unique challenges faced during this unprecedented critical situation of Covid-19, and how the stress caused by these situations can be reduced by using science and spirituality together, To discuss these topics, under the joint aegis of Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre, National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur. A one-day national webinar was organized on 08/08/2020.

The program was organized under the chief patronage of NIDM Executive Director Major General Manojkumar Bindal and Mr. H.R. Bakhru, Chairman of Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti.

Inaugurating the webinar, Shri H.R. Bakhru while highlighting the need and importance of organizing said that people will definitely get relief from stress due to the confluence of science and spirituality. Keynote speaker Mr. Niraj Agarwal, Senior Faculty of Art of Living and well-known motivational speaker said that science and spirituality have always been complementary to each other, there has never been any kind of contradiction between the two.

If both science and spirituality are taken to deal with a problem, then the problem can be eliminated from the root. Shri Niraj Agarwal gave detailed guidance on how the seven levels of life, meditation, yoga, dieting, how they affect the inner being of human beings and how their balance can reduce mental stress.

The speaker of the second session was psychological counselor Ku. Namrata Sharma explained various techniques for stress management very easily. On this occasion, the inspiration of the program was Prof. Santoshkumar, NIDM, Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti Chairman Dr. Vinki Rughwani and General Secretary Dr. I.P. Keswani also gave special guidance. The webinar was organized under the guidance of Dr. Santosh Kasbekar, Officiating Principal of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya.

In the webinar, representatives from almost every state of the country gained in large numbers by participating. Webinar Convenor Dr. Kumar Raka, Program Officer, CCDRR, NIDM and Webinar Convenor Mr. Naveen Maheshkumar Agarwal, Registrar, Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya conducted the webinar. All the members of NIDM and DRB Sindhu College tried for the success of the program.