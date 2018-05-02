Depressed over Rs 40,000 as power bill, Nagpur man sets self on fire

family blames govt apathy for his death

Nagpur: A 57-year-old man in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has died by suicide after seeing no way to pay the bill of Rs 40,000 that he had been charged by the electricity board for the 3 months of lockdown period.

Leeladhar Laxman Gaidhani, the deceased had been shocked to see the inflated bill which was beyond the means of any salaried individual. He had apparently tried to reason it out with the officials but his pleas had met with no positive response. He set himself on fire when under the influence of alcohol, say family members, as cited by the Marathi daily Lokmat. Policenama.com, a Marathi website too has corroborated the unfortunate incident.

The Raj Thackeray led MNS party has appealed to the government to strike down irregular and inflated bill payments. The Maharashtra State Electricity Board has also instructed its officials to not cut electricity connections of any homes or units without completion of proper redressal of complaints.