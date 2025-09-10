National Under-13 Open Chess Championship: Nagpur’s Shaunak is champion



Nagpur: Unbeaten in the 11-round tournament, Nagpur’s Shaunak Badole won the 38th National Under-13 Open Chess Championship that concluded in Goa on Tuesday. Shaunak (2086) emerged clear winner with ten points, one full point ahead of second placed and better rated Karnataka’s Siddhanth Poonja (2215).

In the eleventh and final round, the overnight sloe leader Shaunak, playing with black pieces outsmarted Kerala’s A Arush. The title earned Shaunak a place in the World and Asian Youth Chess Championship. As many as eight players finished with 8.5 points each.

On way to the title, Shaunak defeated Haryana’s Vyom Malhotra in tenth round and Niladri Banerjee (West Bengal), Aryan Behera (Odisha), Daniel Ajish (Kerala), M Dharsh (Tamil Nadu) Arohan Dey (West Bengal), Kavyansh Jain (Rajasthan) Herin Renishkumar Patel (Gujarat) in preceding games. Shaunak played out two draws in the sixth and seventh rounds against Madhvendra Pratap Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi’s Shaurya Chaudhary.