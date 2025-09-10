Nagpur climbs to 10th spot in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra has taken a significant leap forward in the national clean air rankings. As part of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Nagpur has improved its position in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025, moving up from 15th place last year to 10th in the above 10 lakh population category.

Nagpur shares the 10th rank with Pune and Ahmedabad, with all three cities scoring 185 out of 200 marks.

Since the launch of NCAP in 2018, the Central Government has released Rs 142.05 crore for Nagpur. Of this, Rs 91.64 crore has been utilised on various projects aimed at tackling pollution and enhancing air quality.

Key measures by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) included:

• Awareness campaigns on clean air practices,

• Development of green patches at major junctions,

• Promotion of electric buses for public transport,

• Regular monitoring and enforcement of pollution-control norms.

A step towards cleaner air

Officials believe these interventions not only helped Nagpur climb the rankings but also created greater public awareness about the importance of clean air. With sustained efforts and better utilisation of funds, the city aims to break into the top five clean air cities in the coming years.

Amravati tops in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025

Amravati city achieved a remarkable feat by securing top position in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025 contest conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recently. In 2024, Amravati stood second in the list and this year, it achieved the top position by toppling Firozabad city of Uttar Pradesh. Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh is second in the list.

The awards were declared on Tuesday in presence of the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. Amravati city scored 200 marks out of 200 in the 3 to 10 lakh population category and bagged a cash award of Rs 75 lakh for this achievement. Swachh Vayu Sarveshan 2025 was conducted in 130 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Central Government. Amravati improved road infrastructure including 340 km end to-end pavement and carried out extensive greening in 53 gardens, and converted 19 acres of barren land into dense forest.

With full marks, Amravati is a national leader in clean air initiatives in the category of 3-10 lakh population. The award was presented by Bhupender Yadav, at a ceremony held at the Ganga Auditorium, Indira Paryavaran Bhavan, New Delhi on Tuesday. The award, comprising cash prize and a certificate of appreciation, was received by Saumya Sharma (Chandak), Amravati Municipal Commissioner.

The Swachh Vayu Survekshan recognises cities making exemplary efforts to maintain and improve air quality. The awards were announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, based on data collected by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The survey evaluates cities across several parameters including air quality, citizen participation, sustainable initiatives and administrative effectiveness. Amravati achieved this recognition through a series of impactful initiatives such as plantation drives at public places, road dust control measures, promotion of eco-friendly transportation options and strict pollution control measures in industrial areas.