“Challenges to Opportunities”

SNIC Rehab Foundation’s Founder & Managing Director Ms. Harshali Kharche from Nagpur made an announcement that SNIC is organizing the FIRST of its kind virtual summit for Special Needs Parents.

This “National Summit for Special Needs Parents 2021” is going to be held virtually from 20th May to 23th May.

The theme of the Summit is “Challenges to Opportunities”. Here, parents will be getting guidance from more than 25 leading experts from all over India to help all families navigate through the overall child Development.

Further, Marketing Coordinator of SNIC Rehab Foundation, Mr. Sushant Shinde provided the information about the guests and Invitees for the National event.

The inauguration of the summit is to be held on 19th May, 5 pm onwards in presence of Chief Guests, Dr. Mrudula Phadke and Guests, Former Vice Chancellor of MUHS, Senior Advisor UNICEF /NRHM, Dr. Patanjali Dev Nayar Regional Adviser WHO, Disability & Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation, Department of Healthier Populations and Non-communicable Diseases, Dr. Yashwant Patil, International President COMHAD UK, Dr. Uday Bodhanker Executive Director of COMHAD UK, and Deputy Chairman Of CHPA UK, MS. Rajalaxmi Nair, Nutrition Specialist UNICEF Maharashtra.

It is expected that more than 500 parents will join virtually.

Leading Organizations, Parental Communities, Associations who are working for children with special needs are coming together on this platform.

The National Summit Motto is to provide professional guidance, parental perspective & experience sharing from various organization’s / NGO’s about their individual models in the child development sector.

Keynote speakers for this summit are Ms. Merry Barua Founder & Director of Action For Autism, Delhi, Dr. Sumit Shinde, Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Rehabilitation consultant and MD CRC, Mumbai. Dr. Shivani Pandit, Founder of Saamarthya Foundation & Special Educator USA and Dr. Anthony J. D’Souza, Director Premanjali Foundation, Rector of Saint Xavier School and Mr. A.K Kundra, Founder and Director of Autism Ashram.

They are going to guide the parents on the many factors affecting the life of Special Needs Parents and children.

National Summit is an effort to focus upon:

1. Identifying the elements which induce a Rationale in parents

2. Understanding the needs & demands of the parent community in order to improve the Rehabilitation structure

3. Considering the flaws in the current system & providing suitable updates.

SNIC Rehab Foundation has vision to empower parents of children with special needs by ensuring their peace of mind, satisfaction and positivity with respect to their child’s overall development.

They have motto to set the foundation of a Parent’s body capable of providing resolutions to the challenges faced by parents of children with special needs.

Their mission is:

1. To sensitize & educate the society about the challenges faced by a special needs parent.

2. To provide an appropriate perspective to the parents about treatment, therapy and approaches in favor of child’s development.

3. To bring better clarity about myths, mis-beliefs and misunderstandings with regards to issues, disorders and dysfunctions

More information is available on the website www.snicrehab.com

Contact: +91 9422276105, +91 8600690402

Email ID: [email protected]



