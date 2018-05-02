Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

National Statisstical Office’s: Three Days Regional Training Camp on ASUSE

National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), Regional Office, Nagpur,Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India is conducting3 Day Regional Training Camp onAnnual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) during 18-20th September 2019 at Chintan Hall, Vanamati, V.I.P. Road, Dharampeth, Nagpur for all the Statistical Officials of NSO(FOD), Nagpur.

Distinguished guests and participants were warmly welcomeed by ShriSrinivasUppala, Director and Controlling Officer, NSO(FOD), RO, Nagpur. In his welcome address he informed the importance of this Survey. He also informed that similar type of survey was conducted in 2015-16 during 73rd round. The present survey will be conducted from October 2019 to March 2020.

ShriUppala stated that this round is devoted exclusively to collect information on economic and operationalcharacteristics of unincorporated non-agriculturalenterprises in manufacturing, trade and other services sectors.The remits of the survey will help National Accounts Division (NAD) of NSO to compute importantcomponents of national accounts. The data to be collected in this round will help in meeting the requirements of different Ministries, Organizations and users in general. Finally he requested the print media to give wide publicity to increase awareness amongst public/establishment operators.

Miss Reshmi KV, Deputy Director and Facilitator, NSO(DQAD), Nagpur in her speech also highlighted the importance of survey and requested the participants to take active participation.

Shri K.V. Firke, Joint Director, DES, Govt. of Maharashtra, Nagpur emphasised the importance of training programme. He also stated that this conference will be a great success under the able guidance of ShriSrinivasUppala, Director. Shri S.N. Gavli, Joint Director, DES, Govt. of Maharashtra, Amravati advised the participants to take benefit of this training conference.

Shri MSR Raju, Joint Director NSO(FOD), WZ, Nagpur in his address stressed that the results will be helpful in finding out the contribution of GDP from this sector. Shri Vishnu Raj G, Dy. Director NSO(FOD), WZ, Nagpur mentor of the ceremony was also present. The inaugural programme wasShri Deepak Meshram, Sr. Statistical Officer, NSO(FOD), RO, Nagpur and vote of thanks was proposed by Shri P.R. Gokhe, Sr. Statistical Officer, NSO(FOD), RO, Nagpur.

