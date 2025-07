National Senior Group Minigolf Championship: Maharashtra players shine

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra players excelled in the 10th National Senior Group Minigolf Championship that concluded in style recently.

Maharashtra won gold in Stroke Men (Team Event) and Stroke Women (Team Event). Men’s team comprised Saurabh Pise, Chetan Sonawane, Dheeraj Sahu, Prasad Deshmukh, Ravindra Rohade, Pratim Chaudhary, Anshuman Sharma, Neelsagar Patel and Saket Gupta while the women’s team consisted of Jyoti Kirdak, Pranjali Suradse, Ishika Hanwat, GyanadaVaibhas, Sakshi Lahane, Achal Kale, Kanak Yadav and Kashish Gharu.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Maharashtra medal winners: Stroke Women (Single Event) Bronze-I – Dhanashree Vadhi. Stroke Women (Double Event) Silver – Hushi Nandanwar and Sakshi Borkar. Stroke Mix Double Event Silver – Shlok Lohate and Chanchal Dahreria. Stroke Men (Double Event) Silver – Bhavesh Turkar and Rupesh Meshram. Knock-out Men (Team Event) Bronze-II – Maharashtra Team members: Amit Gondurwar, Chaitanya Chander, Rohit Vispute, Lakhit Chaudhary, Pratimesh Pawar. Knock-out Men (Single Event) Bronze – Sarthak Shinde.

Knockout Women (Single Event) Bronze-II – Aronica Chauhan. Knock-out Women (Double Event) Gold Winners: Janhvi Raj and Angel Jatav. Knock-out Mix Double Event Bronze -Varad Sase and Rasika Maske. The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also performed well in most categories.

In the women’s category, Vaishnavi Bansod (Madhya Pradesh) and SeemaYadav (Chhattisgarh) performed well. In the men’s category, Naitik Jain (Madhya Pradesh) and Shekhar Kumar (Bihar) made their mark. The tournament was jointly organised by the Maharashtra Minigolf Association and Nagpur District Minigolf Association. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Vasantrao Public Programme Arts and Social Sciences Institute.

The function was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party Metropolitan President and former Mayor of Nagpur Dayashankar Tiwari; President of Minigolf Federation of India and former MLA Sudhakar Kohale; Director of Vasantrao Naik Government Arts and Social Sciences Institute Dr Manohar Kumbhare; President of Minigolf Federation of Asia Dr Pravin Manwatkar; General Secretary of Woodball Association of India Dr Ajay Sontakke; Dr Surajsinh Yevatikar,Dr Anil Bankar, Dr Buddharatna Chivale, Dr Devidas Gadekar, Prof Surendra Chavan, Shriram Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Khandekar, Dr Piyush Ambulkar,Dr Vivek Shahu, Dr ChetanMahadik, Ketan Thakre, Nikhil Mohite, Nikhil Vaikunth, Kishan Chaudhary, Pawan Hiwarkar, Vinod Surduse, Dr Suyash Pandagale, Shashwat Sakhare along with international players, as well as all the state office-bearers, secretaries, presidents among others.