National Open Acrobatics and Gymnastics: Nagpur gymnasts Abhaya, Anushka shine

Nagpur: Abhaya Thakre and Anushka Madhumatke of Nagpur shone brilliantly winning three silver medals each in the National Open Acrobatics and Gymnastics Championship held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand recently. Fourteen athletes from District Training Centre in Mankapur participated in the national meet and out of them, nine brought fame to Nagpur by winning 11 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Apart from Abhaya and Anushka, the other medal winners were, Lavanya Shambharkar (1 bronze), Poorvi Patne, (1 bronze), Tanay Dhopade (1 silver), Aditya Patil (1 silver), Akshayni Thakre, (1 silver), Garima Wardhe (1 silver) and Sambodhi Hirekhan (1 silver). Likhit Dukre, Harshvardhan Madhumatke, Chhavi Sakhare, Tashi Lanjewar, and Avani Bhagat also participated in the national competition.

The players and coaches who performed excellently were congratulated by the Deputy Director-in-Charge and District Sports Officer Nagpur Pallavi Dhatrak; President of the Gymnastics Association Subhash Gangreddiwar, Vice-President Kamal Sharma, Secretary Purushottam Darvankar, Sports Officer Maya Duble, Anil Borwar, Varsha Kharabhe, Rishabh Tiwade and Alfiya Khan.