After HC steps in, injured Tadoba tiger ‘Chhota Matka’ rescued, gets new lease of life

Nagpur/Chandrapur: Tiger T-126, popularly known as ‘Chhota Matka’, who was injured in a territorial fight with another tiger few months ago, was tranquilised and rescued on Wednesday by the Forest Department from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). The injured tiger was tranquilised and rescued from compartment No 51 of Khadsangi Range (buffer area) by a Rapid Response Team (RRT) of TATR.

Following the rescue, the animal has been shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Chandrapur for further treatment and care.

Mounting public concern and viral videos showing the Big Cat’s deteriorating condition had prompted the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court to take suo motu cognizance, registering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and directing immediate medical attention.

It may be recalled that, on May 12, 2025, a major territorial clash had occurred between Tiger T126 and TigerT-158 in Nimdhela Beat (Compartment No 63, Umrikheda in Buffer Area of Tadoba).In this encounter, Tiger T-158 succumbed to the injuries the following day, while Tiger T126 was left seriously injured. As per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and based on the recommendations of a technical committee, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra State issued orders on August 27 to capture T-126, considering the potential risk of human-wildlife conflict.

The rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, TATR, and Anand Reddy, Deputy Director (Buffer) and under the supervision of Aniruddha Dhage, Assistant Conservator of Forests. The RRT of the tiger reserve executed the operation. Special precautions were taken to ensure that the tiger sustained no additional injuries during the operation.

The NTCA generally discourages capturing wild tigers unless survival is threatened. However, with Chhota Matka’s health in decline, officials admit intervention may now be unavoidable. A committee headed by the Deputy Director (Buffer) has been tasked with deciding whether to capture him for treatment or leave him in the wild to recover naturally. Whereas, this decision was taken by the department after the intervention of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court as it directed immediate medical attention.

This legal intervention came after mounting public concern and viral videos showing T-126’s deteriorating condition. This nine-year-old tiger was once an undisputed dominant ruler of the TATR, and now he is struggling for its survival due to the recent territorial fight.