National Naturopathy Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Sanjeevan Naturopathy Centre

The Sanjeevan Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Amgaon (Deoli), Hingana, Nagpur, operated by the Sanjeevan Socio-Medical Foundation, marked the 7th National Naturopathy Day with a five-day naturopathy camp. The camp saw an enthusiastic response from participants.

The event was inaugurated by social worker Adv. Gauri Chandrayaan. Renowned professionals, including Dr. Haribhau Kanade (former principal of a medical college), Ayurvedacharya Dr. Mrs. Kanade, Homeopath Dr. Jyoti Agarwal, Ophthalmologist Dr. Akanksha Agrawal, and Pathologist Dr. Siddham, actively participated and experienced the benefits of naturopathy.

The camp offered a variety of treatments, including enema, massage, mud bath, steam bath, GH pack, kidney pack, osteopathy, physiotherapy, yoga, and meditation, all aimed at body detoxification. Dr. Mandhata Vishwakarma provided guidance on essential lifestyle changes and natural home remedies for maintaining a healthy life.

In his introductory address, Dr. Sanjay Ugemuge, Director of the Sanjeevan Naturopathy and Yoga Center, highlighted that the center has completed two years of service, during which over 5,800 individuals have been treated with naturopathy and have shown significant improvement.

The camp concluded with a ceremony presided over by Dr. Raju Mishra, Secretary of the Jyestha Nagrik Pratishthan, with Dr. Rakhi Khedikar as a special guest. Sharing his experiences, Dr. Kanade expressed satisfaction with the work of the Sanjeevan Naturopathy Centre, describing it as the best facility in Vidarbha with comprehensive services. He encouraged everyone to embrace naturopathy for its holistic benefits.

On this occasion, the center’s doctors and therapists were honored by the dignitaries. Dr. Vishwakarma concluded the event with a vote of thanks.