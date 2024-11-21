Battle of Ballot over, now real fight will rage for Maharashtra CM’s chair!!

Advertisement





Nagpur: With voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded for November 20, the political landscape in Maharashtra is fraught with uncertainty, not just over the election results but also the power struggle that will follow for the Chief Minister’s chair. Whether it’s the ruling Mahayuti alliance or the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that secures a majority, the tussle for the top post promises to be anything but straightforward. The State is bracing for an even tougher battle once the results are out — one for the Chief Minister’s post.

Political analysts are already speculating a potential reconfiguration of alliances post-election, reminiscent of the dramatic events of 2019. Then, a similar power struggle resulted in a political upheaval two years later, underscoring the volatile nature of Maharashtra’s political chessboard.

Claimants in the Mahayuti alliance:

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is hoping to retain his position, buoyed by surveys projecting him as a popular leader. However, he faces stiff competition from his ally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose supporters have been vocal about their disappointment since June 2022, when Fadnavis accepted the number two spot reluctantly after intervention from the BJP high command.

Adding to the intrigue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist, recently stoked speculation by singling out Fadnavis during a rally, saying, “Maharashtra has a lot of faith in Modi ji and Fadnavis ji,” notably omitting Shinde. This subtle endorsement has intensified speculation about a BJP push for Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister.

Challenges within the Opposition MVA:

The drama intensifies in the Opposition MVA, where the Chief Ministerial ambitions of the alliance partners are far from aligned. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who had steadfastly demanded the top post in 2019, is once again being viewed as a contender. However, this time, the Congress, bolstered by its 13 Lok Sabha seats, has thrown its hat into the ring, with senior leader Prithviraj Chavan declaring that the party with the most MLAs should claim the position.

Adding further complexity, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction is reportedly considering veteran leader Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, as a potential candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

The split within the NCP adds another layer of uncertainty. While Sharad Pawar, known as Maharashtra’s political “Chanakya,” is a dominant figure in the MVA, his nephew Ajit Pawar, currently aligned with the Mahayuti, has emerged as a ‘kingmaker’. His role in the post-election scenario could shape the state’s political future, regardless of which coalition wins.

The stakes for the November 20 election are monumental, not just in terms of governance but also in determining the alliances and political strategies for the years to come. The counting of votes on November 23 will be followed by an intense struggle for power, with both alliances bracing for a battle that may extend well beyond the ballot box.

As Maharashtra braces for what is shaping up to be one of the most intricate electoral battles in recent history, the focus will be as much on the results as on the eventual allocation of power — a process likely to redefine the state’s political contours.