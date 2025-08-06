National badminton coach Gopichand’s talk at Orange City Literature Fest on Aug 7

Advertisement



Nagpur: Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, chief national coach of Indian badminton team will be delivering a talk on ‘Play. Pause. Rise Again: Becoming a Champion, Staying a Human’ at Banyan Hall, Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines in Nagpur on Thursday.

The talk show has been arranged by Raisoni Foundation in a joint venture with Chitnavis Centre, Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA), Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA), and is supported by Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy, and Raisoni Education. “We are delighted to have Pullela Gopichand delivering a lecture in the Knowledge Series Session that is part of Orange City Literature Festival (OCLF).

The former Indian badminton player who won the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001 and has trained many successful shuttlers including Olympic medal winners Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, will be exploring what it truly takes to become and remain a champion … not just in sport but in life,” informed Dr Mrinalini Naik, Project Director, Raisoni Foundation during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Gopichand will share powerful reflections from his personal and professional journey in the talk that will begin sharply at 5.00 pm. He will be emphasising the importance of not only skill and hard work but also on wisdom. “The conversation will be relevant for today’s youth, parents, educators, athletes, and anyone navigating the highs and lows of performance-driven life,” she added.

On a query as to why a sportsperson has been invited to a literature festival, Dr Mrinalini said, “Gopichand has already written a book and I suppose another one is just round the corner. He has played a big role in shaping India’s badminton literature.” Amit Gandhare, Public Relations Officer, Raisoni Group of Institutions urged the general public to come in large numbers. “Entry to the event is free. Though participants can register themselves at https://oclfnagpur.com/pullela-gopichand, spot entry will also be given but on a first-come, first-served basis. The talk show will be followed by a question and answer session,” said Gandhare. NDBA’s match controller Kaustubh Dhupe was also present during the presser.