Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 in Nagpur but only for senior citizens

Nagpur: The long wait for the intranasal vaccine for Covid-19 — iNCOVACC — made by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech is over for Nagpurians. The vaccine is now available, but only for senior citizens — above 60 years of age and that too for their precautionary dose (third or booster dose).

As of now, the nasal vaccine has been made available only at Prabhakarrao Datke Memorial Mahal Diagnostic Centre of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

NMC’s Medical Officer (Infectious Diseases) Dr Gowardhan Navkhare said the civic body has decided to protect the 60+ citizens on a priority basis with this vaccine. “This is because majority of deaths that happened due to Covid in the present surge are in the above 60 years of age group,” he said.

Divisional health authorities said the number doses of the nasal vaccine are limited. This means, only 250 doses of the nasal vaccine are available initially. However, authorities are confident about getting fresh stock this week.

