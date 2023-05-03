Efficiency in action: Nagpur CP completes transfer of 1,109 cops in 3 hours!

Nagpur: Tuesday, May 2 witnessed the Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar overseeing the transfer of 1,109 police personnel in accordance with their preferences and the vacancies available at different units. The transfer process, which involved brief interviews with eligible candidates, took approximately three hours to complete.

This is not the first time that Commissioner Kumar has initiated such a transfer process. In 2022, he posted 837 cops in a similar fashion, also concluding the process in just three hours. This trend is new to the city of Nagpur, where transfer orders are usually issued without consulting the eligible candidates.

Of the 1,109 officers transferred, 125 were Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 319 were Head Constables, 274 were Naik Police Constables, and 325 were constables. The transfer exercise aimed to fill vacancies and optimize the distribution of police resources throughout the city.

In addition to the transfers, Commissioner Kumar also ordered the Police Station Control Room to collect data on officers who are absent or on prolonged sick leave. He has planned strict action against officers who are not reporting to duty without a valid reason.

Furthermore, in response to complaints against Senior Inspector Rajkamal Waghmare, Commissioner Kumar has shunted him to the Special Branch and replaced him with Prashant Mane. The move comes as part of Commissioner Kumar’s efforts to address issues of inefficiency and poor performance within the Nagpur Police Department.

