Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol

Nagpur: As Navratri festival commenced, various Sarvajanik Mandals performed ghatsthapna pujan with religious fervour and installed idol of Goddess Durga in colourfully decorated pandals.

Following the tradition, Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav and Sanskritik Krida Mandal is celebrating Navratri festivity by installing a beautiful idol of Maa Durga at its pandal.

Various social and cultural events are being organised during the nine-day festival.