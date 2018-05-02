Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive

Nagpur: Sending signs of worries among the healthcare community, a lady doctor from Narendra Nagar, who was appointed on duty at a MLA hostel quarantine facility, has been tested positive for Covid-19. She was looking after patients in the institutional isolation ward. 15 people from her family have also been quarantined following the report.

With the addition of six more patients, the number of patients in Nagpur has reached 423. The number of those returning home after recovery has reached 336.

She was posted at the quarantine center at MLA hostel 15 days ago. She then went on leave.