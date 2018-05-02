Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 24th, 2020

    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive

    Nagpur: Sending signs of worries among the healthcare community, a lady doctor from Narendra Nagar, who was appointed on duty at a MLA hostel quarantine facility, has been tested positive for Covid-19. She was looking after patients in the institutional isolation ward. 15 people from her family have also been quarantined following the report.

    With the addition of six more patients, the number of patients in Nagpur has reached 423. The number of those returning home after recovery has reached 336.

    She was posted at the quarantine center at MLA hostel 15 days ago. She then went on leave.

    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    नागपुरात नरेंद्र नगर रहिवासी एका महिला डॉक्टरसह सहा रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह
    नांदेड में आश्रम से मिला साधु का शव, आरोपी के साथी का भी शव बरामद
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
