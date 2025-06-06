Nameless in death: Over 90 unclaimed bodies found across Nagpur in just 5 months

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a haunting reminder of growing urban apathy, Nagpur has recorded over 96 unclaimed and unidentified dead bodies across the city in just five months — a stark indicator of society’s increasing disconnect with its most vulnerable.

Discovered near government hospitals like Mayo, Medical College, and AIIMS, or lying along footpaths, markets, and roadsides in bustling areas like Sitabuldi and Itwari, these bodies tell a silent story of lives lived and lost in the shadows — away from care, dignity, or recognition.

Unnatural deaths expose deeper crisis

Of the 96 cases reported between January and May this year, 66 were found to have died of natural causes. However, a staggering 30 deaths were classified as unnatural — involving substance abuse, heatstroke, accidents, or unclear causes. Without any identity documents, family contact, or medical history, the police struggle to determine the exact circumstances of these deaths.

Behind these grim statistics are individuals — mostly homeless — battling poverty, addiction, mental health issues, or estrangement from their families. These are people who once walked the same roads, now lying lifeless by them, their stories untold and unheard.

“The number is worrying,” admitted a senior police officer. “We’re seeing a pattern of people slipping through the cracks — no support, no family, no help. And in death, there’s no one to even ask their name.”

Final journey in silence

The process after discovery is painfully procedural. The body is shifted to the morgue, and a five-day window is kept open for identification or claims. In most cases, no one comes. The police then complete the legal formalities and carry out the cremation or burial through municipal agencies.

When decomposition sets in or the face is unrecognizable, chances of identification are virtually nil. At times, tattoos or scars offer clues, but rarely do they lead to closure. The cycle of anonymity continues.

A growing humanitarian concern

The rise in unclaimed bodies is more than a statistic — it’s a human tragedy unfolding quietly on the city’s streets. Experts and activists warn that this is the consequence of inadequate shelter homes, insufficient mental health support, lack of addiction treatment facilities, and sheer indifference.

“Every unclaimed body reflects a failure — of the system, of society, and of compassion,” said a local NGO worker who helps with last rites of the homeless. “These are not just numbers. These were people. And we are losing them without even knowing who they were.”

As Nagpur grows, so does its forgotten population. Their deaths may not make headlines, but they leave behind uncomfortable questions: Who were they? How did they end up here? And most importantly — could their end have been prevented?

