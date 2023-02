Nagpur: Nalin Punamchand Khara, a resident of 3-5-170/D, Kalash, opposite Narayanguda Water Tank, near Shanti Theatre, Narayanguda, Hyderabad, passed away on Friday. He was 62.

He was twin brother of Nitin Khara, the owner of Go Gas, dealing in Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

The funeral procession was slated to begin at 1 pm from his residence and the last rites will be held at Imliban Shamshan Vatika.

