After HC hammering, NMC undertakes massive anti-encroachment drive in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following orders by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken massive anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Concerned over ever growing encroachment on the majority of city’s footpaths, the High Court directed the NMC to make those walkable for the citizens. Observing that the issue of crowding and severe congestion on the city roads has become a big problem for the citizens, a division bench comprising Justices Sunil Shukre and Vrushali Joshi pointed out that in many areas, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, thereby reducing the space available for smooth vehicular traffic. At many places the footpaths are encroached by hawkers, vendors and stall owners.

The ongoing action by the municipality to remove encroachment in Nagpur city has been speeded up and anti-encroachment strike action is underway in all ten zones with the cooperation of the police administration. So far more than 170 encroachments have been removed through the Enforcement Department and around 4 trucks of materials have been seized. Other encroachments have been demolished at the same place. Approximately 27 temporary houses on the footpaths constructed illegally on the banks of the Vanadevi Nagar drain at Vitabhatti Chowk under Ashi Nagar Zone were demolished.

In Hanuman Nagar Zone, anti-encroachment action was taken from Tukdoji Putla to Krida Chowk, Reshimbag Chowk to Tiranga Chowk, Reshimbag Chowk to Krida Chowk, Tukdoji Putla to Ajni Police Station and Tukdoji Putla to Manewada Road. In this action, stalls and shops illegally erected on the roads and footpaths on both sides of the road were removed. Approximately 41 such encroachments were removed and 1 truckload of material was seized. Construction of 5 shops built illegally in Manewada Chowk was demolished.

Under the Nehru Nagar Zone, illegal stalls and shops were removed from Nehru Nagar to Bhande Plot Chowk, Dighori Chowk to Gurudev Nagar Chowk, Gajanan Nagar Chowk to Sakkardara Chowk and Bhande Plot Chowk on both sides of the roads and footpaths. In this operation approximately 28 encroachments were removed and 2 trucks of materials were seized.

Encroachment action was taken at market under the Mangalwari Zone. In this, stalls and shops illegally set up on the roads and footpaths on both sides of the road were removed. Approximately 28 such encroachments were removed and 1 truckload of material was seized. After that, according to the complaint, approximately 500 sq.ft. tin sheds were demolished.

In Dharampeth Zone, encroachment of teddy bear sellers in Maharajbagh area was removed. Encroachment action was taken from Jhansi Rani Chowk to Munje Chowk to Variety Chowk and back to Maharajbagh Road to the area in front of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. Around 42 encroachments were removed and the area cleared.

Under Laxmi Nagar Zone, from Laxmi Nagar to Mate Chowk, Pratap Nagar Chowk to Trimurti Chowk, Khamla to Jaitala and according to the complaints of the citizens, stalls and shops illegally installed on roads and footpaths from Pratap Nagar to Trimurti Nagar, Jaitala to Khamla to Aath Rasta Chowk were removed. In this action, the scrap shop illegally installed on the footpath was removed.

Encroachment action was taken at Mini Mata Nagar under Lakadganj zone and the roads and footpaths in the area were cleared.

The anti-encroachment drive was undertaken on the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B. According to the instructions, a team led by the Deputy Commissioner Ashok Patil is taking action to remove encroachments across the city.

