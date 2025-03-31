Nagpur’s Yogita Bante among top 110 UGC-JRF 2024

Advertisement



Nagpur: Yogita Tularam Bante, a candidate from Nagpur and a Master Degree holder, excelled in UGC-NET 2024 and qualified for appointment as JRF and Assistant Professor. She obtained 202 marks out of maximum 300 with percentile score being 98.99. The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is a standardised test in India conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission.

Yogita has been selected among India’s top 110 students for JRF (English Literature) by UGC, New Delhi. She scored 98.99 percentile in NET-JRF, marking a remarkable academic achievement.

A 1st Rank Holder in M.A. (English Literature), 5th Rank Holder & Gold Medallist in B.A. (English Literature) at RTMNU, Yogita is a versatile scholar with many prestigious National, International, and Intercollegiate awards in oratory and writing.

She dedicated her success to her father, Tularam Bante, and mother, Rekha Bante.

Yogita, as a student of VMV College, Nagpur, stood first in merit list of MA (English) (CBCS) (Semester-IV) exam of Summer 2022 conducted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. Aprt from academic achievements, Yogita bagged first prize in International Virtual Poetry Recitation Competition organised by Literary Club on the birth anniversary of William Butler Yeats. She was also awarded a certificate for participating in “Online National Level Essay Competition” conducted by G S College of Commerce & Economics, Nagpur, and bagging the second prize in PG level.

Yogita has several other achievements in various fields.

