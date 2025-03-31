Damning proof: Nagpur woman exposes predator hubby, helps teen survivor in rape case

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 24-year-old woman, tormented by her husband’s perverse sexual demands and his pattern of exploiting and blackmailing women, played a pivotal role in exposing his crimes and assisting a teen survivor in filing a rape complaint, leading to his arrest.

The accused, Abdul Sharique Quereshi, alias Sahil (33), had been living a double life — luring women into relationships under false pretexts, secretly filming them in compromising situations, and using the footage to blackmail them. His wife, determined to stop his predatory behaviour, hacked into his WhatsApp account, uncovering damning evidence of his illicit activities.

Quereshi, who runs a paan kiosk at Teka Naka, was found to have multiple affairs with women of various ages. He misrepresented himself as unmarried, trapping victims into physical relationships with false promises of marriage. His wife, who married him in 2021 and shares a three-year-old daughter with him, initially approached Pachpaoli police with a harassment complaint. However, legal constraints prevented his immediate arrest under Supreme Court guidelines.

Unwilling to let him evade justice, she accessed his WhatsApp chats, videos, and images, revealing his extensive web of deception. Among his victims was a 19-year-old student from Bhandara, whom he had befriended at a religious event last year, introducing himself as ‘Sahil Sharma.’

The girl, staying in Nagpur for her studies, was manipulated into visiting hotels in Pachpaoli and Kamptee, where Quereshi repeatedly assaulted her under the guise of a future marriage. He also coerced her into selling a gold ring gifted by her mother, pocketing the Rs 30,000 proceeds while threatening to leak her intimate pictures online.

Realizing the scale of his crimes, Quereshi’s wife reached out to several survivors. However, only the 19-year-old came forward to file a formal complaint. Based on her testimony, Pachpaoli police registered a rape case and arrested Quereshi.

“We have obtained one-day custody remand, which we plan to extend as investigations progress,” said Senior Inspector Baburao Raut of Pachpaoli police station. The case is being closely monitored by Zonal DCP Mahak Swami and Additional CP Pramod Shewale, with further evidence collection underway.

The case highlights the courage of a woman who, despite personal suffering, ensured justice prevailed by taking down a serial offender who preyed on vulnerable women.

