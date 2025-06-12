Nagpur’s Yesha Kamdar Feared Among Victims of Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Advertisement



Nagpur – A wave of grief has swept across the country after the tragic crash of an Air India flight departing from Ahmedabad for London. The tragedy has also struck home in Nagpur, as reports indicate that three members of a prominent local business family were on the ill-fated aircraft.

Preliminary information received by Nagpur Today reveals that Yesha Kamdar, 74, member of a well-known Nagpur businessman Paras Kamdar, was among the passengers. Her brother, Kashish Kamdar, confirmed her presence on the flight.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Reports also suggest that Yesha was traveling with two of her younger family members. However, official confirmation regarding their identities and condition is still awaited.

243 People Onboard, Including Infants

The aircraft crashed near the Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. A total of 243 people, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals, were on board. Among them were two infants and 11 children, further intensifying the horror of the accident.

Tense Atmosphere in Nagpur

As news of the crash spread, anxiety gripped the Kamdar family and their relatives in Nagpur. Family members and friends are anxiously awaiting official information regarding the fate of their loved ones.

Waiting for Official Passenger List

Local authorities have not yet released a complete passenger list or clear updates on survivors, leaving many families—including the Kamdars—in a state of agonizing uncertainty.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner: “Chances of Survival Are Slim”

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, the severity of the crash was such that survival is highly unlikely. The aircraft, which had landed in Delhi and was heading to London via Ahmedabad, caught fire shortly after takeoff. Several bodies have been recovered, while some severely injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals. However, doctors have expressed concerns about their chances of survival.

Further updates are expected as rescue and identification efforts continue at the crash site.

Advertisement

Advertisement