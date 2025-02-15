Nagpur’s Women’s College organises educational visit to Panchvati Old Age Home

Nagpur: The Nagpur-based Women’s College of Arts and Commerce, New Nandanvan, along with the NSS and Sociology Department, organized an educational visit and cleanliness drive at Panchvati Old Age Home, Umred Road, Nagpur on Saturday, February 15.

Students greeted the elderly with warmth, engaged with them, and later helped clean the facility and its surroundings by segregating waste and watering trees. Vibhatai, a long-time staff member, briefed the volunteers.

The event was led by NSS Program Officers Dr. Sanjay Singanjude and Dr. Vijaya Raut, and Sociology Department Head Prof. Dr. Deepak Pawar, with support from Prof. Vishal Sorte, Prof. Pranay Date, and Prof. Chhaya Kotangale. Fifty volunteers participated to learn about the old age home’s operations, interact with the elderly, and promote the “Youth India, Clean India” initiative.