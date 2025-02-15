Illegal sand mining flourishes in Nagpur as drone surveillance plan remains on paper

Nagpur: Illegal sand mining continues unchecked across Nagpur district, even as the State Government’s proposed drone surveillance remains on paper. Despite directives to monitor sand ghats using drones, neither a concrete plan has been formulated, nor has any agency been appointed to oversee the process, according to local media reports.

Between January and mid-February 2025, a staggering 172 cases of illegal sand smuggling were registered, leading to seizures worth ₹2.25 crore. Over the years, sand worth crores of rupees has been mined and transported illegally, with no visible signs of government drones or designated monitoring officers in action. Fearless sand mafias continue to plunder resources with impunity.

The alarming rise in cases is evident:

• 194 cases were registered in 2023

• 302 cases have been registered in 2024, marking a sharp increase

Drone surveillance plan

In response to rising illegal sand mining, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had issued strict directives earlier this year. Acting on this, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, in a high-level meeting on January 16, had announced plans to deploy drones for monitoring sand ghats and mining sites.

During the meeting, Bidari highlighted the advantages of drone technology, emphasizing how high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors could provide real-time footage, improving transparency and evidence collection while minimizing risks for officials.

However, despite these discussions, no concrete action plan has been implemented.

No action, no progress

Bidari had stated that drone monitoring would:

• Ensure efficient surveillance of sand ghats

• Reduce dependency on manpower

• Save time and resources

• Enhance accuracy and speed of inspections

• Deter illegal activities through constant vigilance

The meeting was attended by IGP Dilip Bhujbal, Collector Vipin Itankar, Rural SP Harsh Poddar, and District Mining Officer Atul Daud. However, the plan appears to be in limbo, with no progress made on ground implementation.

Skyrocketing sand prices, unchecked construction

As the illegal sand trade thrives, sand prices in Nagpur have hit record highs, with a single tipper load now costing over ₹34,000. Although official sand ghats remain closed with no new tenders issued, construction work in Nagpur remains unaffected, raising serious questions about the source of sand for high-rise buildings and large-scale projects.

The Revenue Department’s online sand distribution system seems inadequate to support major construction projects, fuelling concerns over the rampant growth of illegal sand mining.

Police crackdown & alarming figures

Despite authorities’ efforts, the illegal sand trade remains unabated, as evident from the Nagpur Rural Police’s raids over the past two years, which led to:

In 2023:

• 194 cases registered

• 372 accused arrested

• 208 vehicles seized

• ₹30.02 crore worth of illegal sand, other material confiscated

In 2024

• 302 cases registered

• 656 accused arrested

• 361 vehicles seized

• ₹70 crore worth of illegal sand, other material confiscated

With numbers nearly doubling in just one year, the failure to implement drone surveillance and strict monitoring has allowed sand mafias to operate fearlessly, raising serious concerns over government inaction and resource depletion in the region.