Nagpur’s Welukar, Gokhale retain MBA posts

Nagpur: Dr Dhananjay Welukar and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Shatrughna Gokhale, both from Nagpur, retained their posts of President and Secretary respectively of the Maha Basketball Association (MBA) in the elections held at Nagpur.

District representatives from Mumbai City, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Raigad , Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Nanded, Ahemadnagar, Latur, Solapur, Pune, Satara, Wardha, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara,Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim and various District Basketball Associations of Maharashtra participated in the elections.

Maha Basketball Association is duly registered with the Charity Commissioner Nagpur with its jurisdiction all over Maharashtra for conducting basketball activities. Basketball Federation of India gave affiliation to Maha Basketball Association in June 2022. Since then, MBA is organising State Basketball Championships of various age groups in the State. Also, performance of Maharashtra at national level tournaments was excellent with teams securing gold, silver and bronze medals in various championships.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Dr Dhananjay Welukar President, Dnyaneshwar Zalke VP, Puran Gangtire VP, Sachin Gaiwal VP, Rakesh Tiwari VP, Shatrughna Gokhale Secretary, Ganesh Kad Joint Secretary, Shashikant Nandgaokar Joint Secretary, Jayant Deshmukh Treasurer, Amit Buddhe, Anant Pande, Rajesh Kshatriya, Amjad Kadri, Mohd Usman Siddiqui, Jaideep Kahalekar, Suryakant Ilame (All members).

