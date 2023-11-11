Nagpur athlete Seema wins twin golds at Asian event

Nagpur: Seema Nakib Akhtar, an athlete from Nagpur, claimed twin gold medals in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletic Championship underway at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, Philippines on Friday.

Seema, representing India, won gold medals in 2000 metres steeplechase and 400 metres hurdles. In the 2000m steeplechase event, 37-year-old Seema, participating in the 35-39 age category, recorded a time of 10:27.20s to win the yellow metal. Later in the 400 metres hurdles, she clocked a time of 97.53s to grab her second gold of the day.

ASI Seema Akhtar has been serving the Police Department since 16 years and has won many medals. Seema has won 4km bronze medal in 2008 Federation National Games, Nagpur; 8km Maharashtra team silver in 2013 Federation Nationals at Chhapra in Bihar and 3km steeplechase silver medal at All India Police Games at Patna in 2013.

