NAGPUR’S ULTIMATE CELEBRATION: THE INDIAN CARNIVAL DELIVERS A SOLD-OUT SPECTACLE

The Indian Carnival - Nagpur Edition hosted the biggest carnival of the city of all times. Envisioned as a large-scale, live experiential festival, the event brings together music, art, culture, food, entertainment and community celebration on a single high-impact platform.

Advertisement

Nagpur, – On the 14th and 15th of March, The Indian Carnival redefined the live entertainment landscape at Telankhedi Gardens in Nagpur. The two-day carnival attracted a cumulative footfall of approximately 15,000 attendees, comprising youth, students, families and young professionals from across the Vidarbha region. This landmark gathering turned up the heat with high-octane music, electrifying dance sets and standout comedy and magic acts, all fuelled by the incredible talent and energy of the performing artists.

Amaal Mallik made a massive impact, reminding audiences why he is a seasoned stalwart of Bollywood and independent music. With a stellar career and hits that need no introduction, his headlining performance at The Indian Carnival – Nagpur Edition was a brilliant and eclectic contribution to the live music segment. Sanju Rathod, one of the most respected rising figures in the regional music industry, also took the stage. Known for his expertise in creating viral hits that resonate across diverse audiences, he proved to be a cultural icon for the youth and an eminent figure in modern regional pop fusion.

Gold Rate Mar 18 2026 - Time 10.31Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,56,400/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,45,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,49,600/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Nagpur Edition featured 10+ prominent artists whose power-packed performances met cinematic brilliance to create a superbly entertaining masterpiece of a weekend:

-MC Altaf and 7 Bantaiz handled the hip-hop segment with a refreshing, revolutionary angle.

-DJ Gravero won the hearts of the crowd with his mashup expertise, creating a unique atmosphere through his quintessential charisma and presence.

-Akanksha Sethi moved audiences with her soulful performance, proving why she is a feather in the cap of the independent music scene.

The entertainment featured Vipul Roy, who anchored the show with effortless charm, alongside Awez Darbar, whose electric crowd work and viral hook steps showcased the full magnitude of his talent.

-Divyansh Rana and Darshan Magdum stood out with their natural charm and talent in the comedy and content space.

-Jadugar Prince engaged masterfully with mystery and drama, standing out as an icon in his own right.

-Pextyle and Bharat Chandak showcased magnificent contributions to the evolving digital and live event landscape.

Setting new standards in live entertainment for the region, the carnival featured top-tier production, including massive LED displays, elevated grade sound systems and imported pyrotechnics. Seamless logistics, from streamlined entry lanes, photo booths and extensive hydration stations, ensured a modern-class audience experience in tier 2 city. Much like the landmark cultural moments seen at major global concerts, the event’s infrastructure and sustainable waste management underscored its role as a major driver for local tourism and community impact.

Beyond the music, The Indian Carnival – Nagpur Edition was electrifying culmination of creative endeavours with “City-Wide Celebration” as the theme. The festival featured 100+ local vendors under the ‘Vocal for Local’ program, providing a powerful platform for consumer engagement and brand visibility. The carnival was Powered by Hell Energy, Tourism Partner – Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Jewellery Partner – Senco Gold & Diamonds, Automobile Partner – Mg Select Thane, Radio Partner – Radio Mirchi 98.3, Music Partner – Gaana, Multiplex Partner – PVR INOX, Healthcare Partner – D&K Pharmaceuticals, Support Partner – PPL & IPRS, Media Partner – Lokmat Times and Hospitality Partner – Radisson Blu

With the presence of 100+ influencers and creators, the event celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in Central India. The Indian Carnival aims to evolve into the country’s most vibrant festival with a mission to cultivate and promote the art of live performance through education and cross-cultural awareness. The vision behind the festival, as always, is to preserve and uphold the festive spirit of India’s most storied cities.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement