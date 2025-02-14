Nagpur’s Tree Crisis: Planting New, Cutting Old

Nagpur: Once hailed as the ‘Green City,’ Nagpur, the state’s second capital, is witnessing a concerning environmental paradox. While the local administration continues its annual tree plantation drives, old trees are being felled at an alarming rate. This contradictory stance raises questions about the true intent behind these actions.

100-Year-Old Tree Cut Near Bishop Cotton School

In a recent incident, a century-old neem tree near Bishop Cotton School was chopped down, sparking outrage among environmental activists. Sachin Khobragade, a green activist, filed a complaint with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) garden department on Thursday, expressing his anger over the incident. Upon investigation, the department confirmed that the tree was a heritage tree, located a short distance from a residential complex’s entrance. Despite rejecting an application from Lotus Court to cut down the tree, Khobragade alleged that the residential society’s chairman and secretary were responsible for its destruction. He has demanded strict action against those involved, emphasizing the environmental risk posed by the indiscriminate felling of such old trees.

Tree Plantation Drive by NMC—A Mere Eyewash?

Even as old trees are being axed, NMC has undertaken a fresh tree plantation drive along Walkers’ Street in Civil Lines. On Thursday, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary reviewed the initiative, under which 8,000 square meters of land between Police Gymkhana and Ramgiri, along a 1.5-km stretch, has been designated for plantation. However, critics argue that such efforts should be citywide rather than confined to select areas. Additionally, concerns have been raised about whether the commissioner is aware of the widespread felling of old trees across the city.

Massive Tree Cutting Along Ring Road and Chhatrapati Square

Another shocking revelation has surfaced regarding the large-scale felling of trees along the Ring Road area, where hundreds of trees have been cut down without proper authorization. The illegal nature of the act has triggered an uproar among locals and activists, leading to speculations about the motive behind this deforestation. The police have now registered a case against unidentified perpetrators responsible for the destruction.

Trees Felled to Make Way for Advertisements?

The environmental destruction does not stop there. Reports indicate that along the Ring Road, from Hingna T-Point to Kalamana, numerous trees have been cut down. Specifically, between Trimurti Nagar and Chhatrapati Square, hundreds of trees planted on road dividers had grown significantly over the past four years. These trees, which had reached considerable heights, obstructed visibility for streetlights and roadside billboards. Allegedly, the trees were cut down to ensure clear visibility for both legal and illegal hoardings, raising concerns about the influence of commercial interests in environmental destruction.

Illegal Tree Cutting for Commercial Gains?

Following reports of approximately 600 illegally felled trees along the Ring Road, police have filed a case against unidentified individuals. Investigations have led to the identification of the laborers involved, who have provided details about the contractor responsible for issuing the orders. Authorities are now actively searching for the contractor in question. The Public Works Department had formally lodged a complaint with the police regarding the unauthorized felling, prompting legal action against the offenders.

The blatant contradiction between tree plantation drives and unchecked deforestation in Nagpur has left residents and environmentalists frustrated. With green cover depleting at an alarming rate, will the authorities take stringent action, or will commercial interests continue to dictate the city’s environmental future?