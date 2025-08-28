Nagpur’s Top 10 Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit This Ganesh Utsav

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur has once again lit up with devotion and celebration as Lord Ganesha arrived on 27th August. From grand welcome processions to beautifully decorated pandals, the city is brimming with festive spirit. Every street is glowing with lights, devotional music, and joyous chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Local mandals have outdone themselves with unique themes, dazzling lighting, cultural displays, and socially relevant messages—making the Ganesh festival a special experience for devotees and visitors alike.

If you’re in Nagpur during Ganesh Utsav, here are the Top 10 Ganpati Pandals you must visit:

Nagpur’s Top 10 Ganpati Pandals 2025

Manacha Raja – Trimurti Nagar Pratap Nagar Cha Raja – Pratap Nagar Adiyogi Theme – Bhandew Layout VIPL Cha Raja – IT Park Maha Kumbh Theme – Bajaj Nagar Mahal Cha Raja – Mahal Dharampeth Ganesh Mandal – Dharampeth Dharampeth Cha Raja Disney Land Theme – Jaripatka Jagannath Theme – Bharat Krida Mandal, Mahal

What Makes These Pandals Special?

Some pandals uphold historical and religious traditions .

. Some showcase modern artistry and technology-driven designs .

. Many highlight social awareness themes such as environmental conservation, women empowerment, and education.

Ganesh Utsav in Nagpur is not just about faith, but also about unity, culture, and celebration. Missing these pandals would mean missing the true essence of Nagpur’s Ganesh festival.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When is Ganesh Utsav celebrated in Nagpur this year?

Ganesh Utsav began on 27th August 2025 and will continue for 10 days until Anant Chaturdashi on 5th September 2025.

Q2. Which is the most famous Ganpati pandal in Nagpur?

While all pandals are unique, Manacha Raja (Trimurti Nagar) and Mahal Cha Raja attract some of the largest crowds every year.

Q3. Are these pandals open to everyone?

Yes, all pandals are open for devotees and visitors. Most are free to enter, though some accept voluntary donations for community welfare.

Q4. What are the visiting hours for darshan?

Darshan is generally open from early morning till midnight. However, peak crowd timings are usually evenings after 7 PM.

Q5. Do these pandals also carry social messages?

Yes. Many mandals in Nagpur use creative displays to spread awareness about issues like cleanliness, health, water conservation, and national unity.