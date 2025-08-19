Nagpur’s Sushil Ghodeswar sworn in as Bombay HC Addl Judge

Mumbai/Nagpur: Three advocates were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 19.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath to Sushil Ghodeswar, Ajit Kadethankar, and Aarti Sathe. With their appointment, the strength of the Bombay High Court has increased to 69 judges, while the sanctioned strength remains 94.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their names on July 28, and the Centre issued the official notification for their appointments last week.

The swearing-in brings fresh judicial strength, though the total remains below the sanctioned capacity.

A point of debate surrounded the elevation of Justice Aarti Sathe. Several opposition parties in Maharashtra raised objections, citing her past association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where she earlier served as an official spokesperson.

Among the three advocates, Nagpur’s Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar took oath as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at 10.30 am in the Central Court Hall (Court Room No. 46) on the second floor of the High Court’s main building in Mumbai.

Ghodeswar, who has been working as Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, was appointed as judge by the President of India. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium during a meeting held on July 28, 2025.

Born on December 23, 1973, in Amravati, Ghodeswar completed his early education there. His father, a Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor, was later elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Following his father’s elevation, Ghodeswar shifted to Nagpur in 1988 and continued his studies at C P & Berar Junior College. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Vasantrao Naik College and completed his law degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Law under Nagpur University in 1997.After enrolling with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, he started practicing law at the District and Sessions Court in Nagpur under the guidance of senior advocate Dinkar Kukday.

In 2000, he moved his practice to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and worked with advocate Nitin Sambre, now a senior judge of the Delhi High Court. After gaining experience, he began practicing independently. After 16 years in private practice, he joined the Government Pleader’s office as AGP and APP at the High Court in Nagpur. Known for his fairness and sincerity, he represented the State in many important civil and criminal cases and earned praise from several judges.

Apart from his legal career, Ghodeswar also pursued higher education and holds postgraduate degrees, including an MA and LLM. He comes from a highly educated family. His elder brother, Prashant, is a software entrepreneur and engineering graduate from VRCE. His sister, Dr Deepa Panhekar, is a Principal at Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi, and his wife, Dr Ujwala Ghodeswar, is an Associate Professor at YCCE, Nagpur. Ghodeswar may be posted at any bench of the Bombay High Court.